Cathy Berney
Dimondale - Passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 63. Cathy was born in Baltimore, MD, October 17, 1956, the daughter of John and Jessie (Houston) Young. She was employed by the MSU Large Animal Clinical Center within the Vet College for 27 years, was devoted to her family, especially her 2 sons. After retiring from MSU, Cathy volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Dimondale and worked in precinct A in Dimondale for the elections. She loved animals, opening her heart and home to horses, dogs and cats, was an excellent cook and baker extraordinaire. Cathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael Berney; sons, Peter (Ashley) Berney of Sunfield and John Berney of Dimondale. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Young. Memorial services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eaton County Meals on Wheels Program or the Windsor Township Library. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com
.