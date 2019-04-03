Services
Cecil Stevens Obituary
Cecil Stevens

Holt - Cecil James Stevens, 89, passed away March 29, 2019.

Cecil was born September 10, 1929 in George Cape Province, South Africa to Sidney and Sophia (Muller) Stevens.

Cecil was preceded in death by his first wife Catherina, his second wife, Betty, his father, mother, three sisters and one brother.

He leaves behind two daughters, Dorothy (Dan) Botimer, Patricia Epps (Brian Thompson). Four grandchildren, Gregory (Nicole) Botimer, Andrew (Jessica) Botimer, LeAnn (Dave) Dodge and Scott (Erica) Palmer. Five great-grandchildren, Ava, Mackenzie and Tyler Botimer, Henry and Katherine Palmer. Dear friends Jan and Vern Lindsay, Jim and Kathy Strauss, Kay Coryell, Dwayne and Marilyn Phillips. Five stepchildren Jon, Trudy, Patsy, Vicky and Amy.

Cecil was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #665, the Mason Okemos Lodge #252, and the Lansing Commandry #25.

The family would like to thank Lisa Anders and the staff at Great Lakes Christian Homes. A very special thank you to McLaren Hospice, CNAs Brianna and Rhea and HHA Tabatha.

The family will welcome guests for visitation on Friday, April 5th, from 5-7 pm, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Another visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at 10 am, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at East Lawn Memory Gardens, in Okemos, MI.

Donations can be made to McLaren Hospice in Cecil's memory.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
