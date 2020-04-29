|
Cecilia (Cece) Morris
Age 79 passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Cecilia Mae (Moore) Morris was born September 7, 1940 the daughter of the late Earl Leroy Moore and Frances Mae (Boismer) Moore. She was the eldest of five daughters including Sue (deceased), Frances (of Kalamazoo), Katherine (deceased) and Bonnie (deceased).
Cece grew up in Davison, Michigan and attended Davison High School, graduating in 1958. The first in her family to attend college, she attended the University of Michigan-Flint, receiving a BA in social studies and a teaching certification. Cece would go on to earn a Masters degree and then a PhD from Michigan State University.
She met the love of her life, David Robert Morris, who survives her, in college. They married June 22, 1963 and remained devoted life partners, supporting one another as they achieved their life goals.
Cece worked for the State of Michigan on K-12 budget and policy for over fifteen years
(1982-1995) and was a life-long learner, through both books and travel, including trips to Tlaxcala, Mexico. At home Cece loved to garden and maintained a lifelong love of music.
At her core, home and family were the most important things to Cecilia. She raised two children, Angela (Peter Butts) Morris (Kalamazoo) and Mark Morris (Tlaxcala, Mexico). Later in life, Cece took great joy in her role as grandmother to four grandchildren, Morgan (Abe Epskamp) Butts, Aubrey Butts, Malinalli Yolanda Morris Cuevas and Hyadi Arturo Quiahuiztecatl Morris Cuevas.
A resident of Mason for many years, Cece was an active community member and citizen. She was involved in a number of groups devoted to improving education and civic life.
Due to the restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. An online memorial, in addition to final arrangements, are being handled by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Mason. The family suggests that memorials be given to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020