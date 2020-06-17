Cecilia Morris
A Memorial Celebration of the Life of Cecilia Morris will be held Saturday, June 27th at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes. Due to restrictions on groups, this event will be held online. Please go to Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes website for information and to register for event. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mason-mi/cecilia-morris-9148985 Once registered you will receive detailed information on how to participate.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.