Celestine W. Simon
Grand Ledge formerly of Westphalia - Celestine W. Simon, age 91, of Grand Ledge, formerly of Westphalia, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born June 3, 1929 the son of William and Mary (Schmitt) Simon. Celestine was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and enjoyed playing cards, bingo and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace and all of his brothers and sisters and several in-laws. Surviving are his children, David (LouAnn) Simon, Terrence (Cynthia) Simon, Dale (Sherry) Simon, Geralyn (Steve) Stiffler, Luanne Peeper, Randy (Lisa) Simon, Jayke (Joseph Cancilliere) Simon, and Brenda (Mark) Edinger; 16 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren and several sisters and brothers-in-law. Private traditional family services will be held at St. Mary's Parish in Westphalia. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at lehmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
