Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Resources
More Obituaries for Celine Ozanich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celine Therese Ozanich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celine Therese Ozanich Obituary
Celine Therese Ozanich

Lansing - Born July 11, 1962 to Walter and Anne Ozanich passed away December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Celine graduated from Lansing's Beekman Center in 1988 where she was active in the Hand Bell choir and Excelled in swimming for the Special Olympics in which she earned several metals. Celine worked at Transitions North for nearly 9 years until its closing at the end of September 2019. Celine was predeceased by her parents, sister Diane, nephews Paul, Christopher, Jacob and niece Olivia. She is survived by her best buddy and guardian Dennis, Brothers Walter (MaryKay), David (Laura), Patrick, Uncle Carl and Aunt Joanie Ozanich, Sister in law Marcella, Nieces, Leslie, Shannon, (Marchall, Myana and Samiah), Cheri (Eric) (Gavin and Alexa) Kleynenberg, Kelly (Tyler and Kayla), Nephews, Nicholas (Danielle), Justin (Kim) (Carter and Finley) many cousins and dear friends. Visitation is from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Thursday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 11:00 A.M. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph St., Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. Viewing will be from 10-11 A.M. Friday the church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Special Olympic in memory of Celine. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -