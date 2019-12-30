|
Celine Therese Ozanich
Lansing - Born July 11, 1962 to Walter and Anne Ozanich passed away December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Celine graduated from Lansing's Beekman Center in 1988 where she was active in the Hand Bell choir and Excelled in swimming for the Special Olympics in which she earned several metals. Celine worked at Transitions North for nearly 9 years until its closing at the end of September 2019. Celine was predeceased by her parents, sister Diane, nephews Paul, Christopher, Jacob and niece Olivia. She is survived by her best buddy and guardian Dennis, Brothers Walter (MaryKay), David (Laura), Patrick, Uncle Carl and Aunt Joanie Ozanich, Sister in law Marcella, Nieces, Leslie, Shannon, (Marchall, Myana and Samiah), Cheri (Eric) (Gavin and Alexa) Kleynenberg, Kelly (Tyler and Kayla), Nephews, Nicholas (Danielle), Justin (Kim) (Carter and Finley) many cousins and dear friends. Visitation is from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Thursday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 11:00 A.M. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph St., Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. Viewing will be from 10-11 A.M. Friday the church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Special Olympic in memory of Celine. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019