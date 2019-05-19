Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Cernyw K. "Cernie" Kline Obituary
Cernyw "Cernie" K. Kline

Eaton Rapids - Professor and community philanthropist died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 97. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Jean Bradford Kline Senior Center or Eaton Rapids Historical Society. To share memories, condolences and view obituary please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019
