Chad Christopher Wolf
Lansing - Chad Christopher Wolf, age 37, went to be with his Lord on July 23, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1982 in Lansing, MI and is survived by his parents, Terri (Gil) Bettinger and Chuck Wolf; his siblings, Levi (Erica) Wolf, Lyndsey (Tim) Thompson, Shelia (Dave) Stafford, Jaime (Craig) Rominger, Murlin (Jill) Bettinger, Heather (Al) Forrester and several nieces and nephews.
Chad was a friend to everyone and would have done anything for you. He was a loyal employee at Old Chicago for 15 years and considered them family. He loved wrestling, the Lions, the Tigers, and (most especially) the Michigan State Spartans. He is loved by many and will never be forgotten.
A funeral service will be held at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr., Lansing, MI at 11:00am on Saturday, July 27th, with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service.
To honor Chad's love of the Spartans, the family has requested that you wear Green and White to the service (not required, but please no Maize and Blue). In lieu of flowers, contributions toward Chad's funeral expenses would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 26, 2019