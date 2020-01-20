Services
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
Lansing, MI - Charlene Alta (Leonard) Reed, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2020. Charlene was born the only child of Dorothy and Harold Leonard on May 3, 1939 in Lansing, MI. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, shopping, and casinos. Charlene is the widow of Ralph Reed. She is survived by her children: Cindy Bedker (Bob Rouse), Kirk David, and Julie Nolf (Dave); special friend Sandy Lipka; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service honoring Charlene's life will be held at 1:00, Wed., Jan. 22, at the Salvation Army Lansing Citadel Corps, 525 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Mother Teresa House, P.O. Box 13004, Lansing, MI 48901 or online at www.motherteresahouse.org. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
