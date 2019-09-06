|
|
Charlene Howard
Lansing - Charlene Faye Howard of Lansing passed away September 4, 2019 with her children by her side at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin R. Howard; and son, Jeffrey Howard.
Those left to cherish her memories are children; Mark (Blanca) Howard, Gary (Doreen) Howard, and Kimi Sooter. Grandchildren; Robert Sooter, Justin (Leslie) Sooter, Courtney (David) Gidcumb, Alyssa (Collin) Lochinski, and Matthew (Joy) Hill. Great- grandchildren; Ronan, Madilyn, Ameila, and Zoey.
Charlene was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren where her greatest joy.
There will be a memorial service for Charlene at 2pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 E Michigan Ave. Lansing Michigan 48912.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 6, 2019