Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
1942 - 2019
Charlene Howard Obituary
Charlene Howard

Lansing - Charlene Faye Howard of Lansing passed away September 4, 2019 with her children by her side at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin R. Howard; and son, Jeffrey Howard.

Those left to cherish her memories are children; Mark (Blanca) Howard, Gary (Doreen) Howard, and Kimi Sooter. Grandchildren; Robert Sooter, Justin (Leslie) Sooter, Courtney (David) Gidcumb, Alyssa (Collin) Lochinski, and Matthew (Joy) Hill. Great- grandchildren; Ronan, Madilyn, Ameila, and Zoey.

Charlene was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren where her greatest joy.

There will be a memorial service for Charlene at 2pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 E Michigan Ave. Lansing Michigan 48912.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
