Charlene Kay (Weideman) Lawrence
Dimondale - Age 87, born November 26, 1932 in Lansing, MI passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital of Lansing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother always ready with games, gifts, good food, cups of coffee, and a smile to welcome anyone. She was a stay at home mother who provided childcare for neighbors, then became a nanny. She retired from the State of Michigan after over 10 years of service. In retirement, she mentored for the Waverly School System. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Patrick, parents Donald and V. Katherine Weideman, and her sister Patricia (Glenn) Daiss. She is survived by her sister Yuvonne Weideman, her children Kris (Mathew) Flak, Steven (Melinda) Lawrence, Douglas (Karen) Lawrence, Deborah Lawrence, Mary (Dennis) Dershem, Cathy (Jerry) Wohlfert and Sue (Gary) Lawrence. She had 28 grandchildren and over 28 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 am at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., and one hour prior to the mass on Saturday. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Charlene. Condolences can be made online at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020