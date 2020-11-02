1/1
Charlene May Hornbeck
1943 - 2020
Charlene May Hornbeck

Lansing - Charlene May Hornbeck went home to be with her Lord and her much loved family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born May 1, 1943 in Lakeview, Michigan. Charlene lived with her grandmother, Anna A. Hornbeck, who was like a mother to Charlene, her father, Clayton Hornbeck, Uncle Gale Hornbeck, Uncle Orson Hornbeck, brother Ralph James Hornbeck and grandfather James Elmer Hornbeck.

Charlene worked for the State of Michigan for several years. She loved her work and the people she worked with very much. Charlene was an active member of South Church since 1966 where she made many wonderful friendships and was loved by everyone. She was also a member of Montcalm Farm Bureau since 1977.

Charlene was very active in political affairs both local and national. She attended presidential inaugurations and volunteered as a poll worker for each election. Charlene was very passionate about politics and standing up for what she believed in.

She dearly loved her life on her family's farm and was forever grateful for all the years, precious memories, and special friends she made there. Although her family had left her to be with the Lord several years ago, she was very thankful for the friends and pets that God sent her. She felt that they were her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Memorial contributions can be made to South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Dr., Lansing, MI 48917 or to Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906.

Services are being handled by Tiffany Funeral Home. A viewing will be held at the funeral home Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4-8pm. A graveside service will take place at Broomfield Township Cemetery in Remus, MI on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1pm.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Broomfield Township Cemetery
