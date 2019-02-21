|
Charles A. Root
Bath - A remarkable life ended Feb. 18, 2019 when Charles A. Root passed away peacefully and pain-free at his home in Bath, MI.
Charles was born in Flint, MI on Nov. 20, 1930, the 10th of 11 children born to Bethel and Pauletta (Crocker) Root. Charles lost his father as a toddler but shared many funny and warm memories of his upbringing through the Great Depression. He always spoke with great affection for his mother and siblings. "Good thing we didn't know how poor we were," he'd say.
After serving proudly in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Midway, he returned to Michigan and eventually got into the printing trades as a photo engraver. He founded Central Michigan Engravers in 1960 and Spartan Printing a decade later. Charles was, rightly, proud of being a business owner. When he "retired" from his Michigan businesses, he designed, built and operated a full-service car wash in Edgewater, FL. He and his wife of 51 years, Shirley, also bought, renovated and sold many homes in Michigan and Florida.
Charles is survived by his wife, seven sons, Steve (Linda), Fred (Angela), Chris (Tina), Randy (Kim), Jim Pierman (Kathy), Blake Pierman and Eric (Geri) and his beloved dog, Mitzie. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with his sisters Ruth Justice and Laura Haugh.
The family would like to thank Erin Ford of Residential Hospice and special niece Sharon Schwab for her tender, loving care for "Uncle Chuck." Both provided Charles with great comfort toward the end of his life.
As per his wishes were there be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019