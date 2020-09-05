Charles A. Ruble Jr.
Lansing - Charles A. "Chuck" "Rube" Ruble, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Born April 4, 1929 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Charles and Cecelia M. Larsen. A 1947 graduate of Albert Lea High School, he attended the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture in St. Paul. He served in the US Army as a Radio Operator in the 7th Infantry Division in Japan and Korea. He worked at Knapp Co. and Aldens Inc in the Display Department before his employment with the State of Michigan Department of Transportation for 30 years, the last 20 with the Bureau of Aeronautics as a draftsman and graphic arts designer.
Chuck was a scoutmaster for 10 years, served on the DeWitt Charter Township Public Safety Committee for 11 years, and was a charter member of the Grand Ledge Woodcarver's Club, serving as President and Secretary Treasurer since its inception. He was a DeWitt Ox Roast board member and a member of the DeWitt VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Charlotte Vandekamp; and brothers, Henry, Roger, Robert, and Douglas Ruble.
Chuck will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Irene "Molly" (Wilcox) Ruble; his children, Daniel (Denise) and Steven (Julie); his grandchildren, Denise (Jeff) Urbain, Erin (Chris) Compton, Nicholas (Ashley) Heniser, Christopher (Mark) Ruble, and Andrew (Laura) Ruble; his great-grandchildren, Trenton, Emma, Max, Noelle, Sasha, and Charlie; his brothers, Bruce, Karl (Cheryl), and Peter (Mary Jane) Ruble; and his sisters-in-law, Jenny (Steve) Fernand and Jane Ruble.
A private family service will be held, with a memorial service to be held at a later date for Chuck's many family members and friends. Interment will take place in DeWitt City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's honor to Hospice House of Michigan through the Sparrow Foundation, 1322 E. Michigan Avenue, Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48909.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.grdewitt.com
