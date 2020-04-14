|
|
Charles Bicy
Lansing - Pastor Charles Eugene Bicy, age 80 of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020. Charles was born on Good Friday, March 22, 1940 to Mr. Larvie and Lillie Bicy in Jackson, Michigan. He attended Jackson High School, where he participated in track, basketball and football. Following high graduation, Charles attended Jackson Community College/Lansing Community attaining an Associate Degree, Bachelors in Business Administration from Michigan State University, a Master Degree in Theology, Honorary Doctorate Degree in Human Letters from Destiny College.
Over his lifetime, Pastor Bicy worked at Michigan National Bank, Ford Motor Company, Michigan Department of Corrections as a Personnel Asst. and Michigan Auditor General Office, as Assistant HR Director, retiring in 1982 to devote his full attention to the Church. Pastor Bicy was the founder and Senior Pastor of New Jerusalem Church, est. 1972, retiring in February 2019. He traveled and preached in many countries. Pastor Charles was a pillar of the greater Lansing community, establishing a day care center, founding New City Academy in 1999 and serving on various City, State and Federal Boards.
He is survived by: the love of his life, wife of 59 years, Fran Bicy; sons, Darryl Eugene Bicy, Antoni Scott Bicy and daughter in love, Tonya Doyle-Bicy; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Larvie, Jr. (Shirley) Bicy; and sister, Ruthie Bicy. Pastor Bicy was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Nathaniel and son, Michael Bicy.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 12-6 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. Saint Joseph Street, Lansing, MI 48933.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020