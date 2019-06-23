Services
St. Johns - Charles E. Bates, age 77 of St. Johns, MI passed away at Grace Haven Assisted Living Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1941 in Brady, MI the son of Charles and Lilian (Louth) Bates. Charlie graduated from Ovid High School in 1959 and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. On Aug 7, 1965 he married Jean M. Nemcik in Bannister, MI. He had worked as a die maker for General Motors and had retired in 2003. Charlie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the St. Johns American Legion, and he loved hunting and fishing.

Survivors are his wife Jean, children, Brian (Julie) Bates of Livonia, Lori (Richard) Noechel of Okemos and Bruce (Melissa) Bates of Black Creek, WI. Grandchildren Jenna, Lauren and Brandon Bates, Nicole, Richard and Elizabeth Noechel. Sister, Beverly (Lee) Bolton of Ovid. He was preceded in death by sister Shirley Moore and brothers Robert and Bill Bates.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Tom Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Ford Cemetery, Elsie. Memorial contributions may be made to The Care Team Hospice, 5401 Gateway Center, Suite D, Flint, MI 48507.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019
