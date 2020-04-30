Charles Francis Joblonski
East Lansing - Charles Joblonski, 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. Born December 4, 1925 in Newmarket, New Hampshire to Charles and Amelia (Shina) Jablonski. Charles was raised in Rochester, New Hampshire by Edward and Beatrice (Blaisdell) Joblonski. Charles met his future wife Arlene Ralle while he was traveling the country as a minor league baseball player. Charles proudly served his county as a Private First Class in the Air Force from 1944 to 1946 during World War II. He earned the American Theater Campaign Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal. After graduating from MSU he re-enlisted in 1953 in the US Army Reserve as a Second Lieutenant during the Korean War. Accomplished at sports, he was named to the 1943 All-State Football team and a member of the 1944 Spaulding State Championship Baseball team. While attending prep school at Massachusetts' Cushing Academy, he was the Top Men's Athlete in 1947. In 1947 Charles played for the Twin City Trojans with teammate Robin Roberts the Hall of Fame pitcher when they won the pennant. He attended MSU from 1948 to 1952 where he played for John Kobs as a catcher on the MSU Baseball team and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. He started his teaching career at Bath High School where he coached the league championship Football and Basketball teams in 1954 & 1955. His teaching career continued at Cheboygan High School where he coached the JV Football and Varsity Basketball teams in 1955 & 1956. Charles and Arlene moved back to Lansing where Charles taught at Pattengill Jr. High School from 1956 to 1982. At Pattengill, he coached the Wrestling teams for 10 years, Football teams for 20 years, Girls Basketball teams for 2 years and the Boys Basketball teams for 24 years. He also returned to MSU to earn a Master's degree in Kinesiology. His many athletic accomplishments in New Hampshire earned him the honor of being inducted into the Rochester New Hampshire Hall of Fame on May 2, 1999. He took pride in teaching and coaching and was honored for his many years of coaching by being inducted into the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame on July 20, 2017. Over the years, Charles touched many lives as a player, coach and teacher. He was highly respected and liked by his peers, players, students and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and spending time at his camp in northern Michigan with his family and friends. Charles and Arlene were long times members of the Grand Ledge Country Club. They spent their winters in Mesa, AZ where they could swim, play golf, play pool and card games. He was the President of the Red Cedar Beagle Club in the late 60's early 70's. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Arlene; Charles and Amelia Jablonski, Edward and Beatrice Joblonski; sister, Stacia Pelletier; brothers, Walter Jablonski and Alfred Jablonski; son, Peter Joblonski; and great-grandson, Cody Willard-Joblonski. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Chester (Lorraine) Jablonski and Robert Jablonski; his sister-in-law, Jan Smith; his sons, Edward Joblonski and Michael "Bo" (Maria) Joblonski; and his daughter-in-law, Diann Joblonski; grandchildren, Marc (Kristy) Joblonski, Beau (Sara) Joblonski, Tim Zienert, Nick Joblonski, Katie Joblonski, and Lindsey (John) Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Charlie Joblonski, Joey Joblonski and Jacob Rodriguez; longtime friends Doug (Susie) Herner; also remembered by many others including friends, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff members at Vista Springs Timber Ridge and the Hospice Care team that took care of him and gave him comfort and peace. No services will be held at this time. Charles and Arlene wish to have their ashes buried together at their Camp, in Wolverine, with a tree planted in their memory. In honor of Coach J, be a coach to someone, be a mentor to someone in need. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.