Charles "Chuck" Gordon Allen
Lansing, MI - Charles "Chuck" Gordon Allen, age 67, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away on October 17, 2020. Chuck was born in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Gordon Allen and Caroline (Bancroft) Hoeflinger. He retired from Meijer after 32 years and finished his career as a union representative with UFCW 951. In his free time, he was a founding member of the Chucky Bunch Camping Group, he enjoyed golf, camping, hunting with his friend Ed Clark, playing softball for Corey's Lounge, Spartan Sports, and he especially enjoyed a cold beer with friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary (LeVeck) Allen; children: Kayla (Kurt) Schaaf, James (Sherri) Allen, and Misty (Benjamin) Simmers-Trann; grandchildren, Grace Schaaf and Emily Schaaf; sister, Sue Allen; many loving brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and sister, Barbara.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the love and care they received from Vickers Funeral Homes, Mid-Michigan Mortuary Transport, Inc., and hospice nurse, Melinda Brown.
True to Chuck's memory, a Bonfire Celebration of Life will take place. In lieu of flowers, crack a beer, vote Democrat, or please consider memorial contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
