1/1
Charles Gordon "Chuck" Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Chuck" Gordon Allen

Lansing, MI - Charles "Chuck" Gordon Allen, age 67, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away on October 17, 2020. Chuck was born in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Gordon Allen and Caroline (Bancroft) Hoeflinger. He retired from Meijer after 32 years and finished his career as a union representative with UFCW 951. In his free time, he was a founding member of the Chucky Bunch Camping Group, he enjoyed golf, camping, hunting with his friend Ed Clark, playing softball for Corey's Lounge, Spartan Sports, and he especially enjoyed a cold beer with friends.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary (LeVeck) Allen; children: Kayla (Kurt) Schaaf, James (Sherri) Allen, and Misty (Benjamin) Simmers-Trann; grandchildren, Grace Schaaf and Emily Schaaf; sister, Sue Allen; many loving brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and sister, Barbara.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the love and care they received from Vickers Funeral Homes, Mid-Michigan Mortuary Transport, Inc., and hospice nurse, Melinda Brown.

True to Chuck's memory, a Bonfire Celebration of Life will take place. In lieu of flowers, crack a beer, vote Democrat, or please consider memorial contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or online at www.pancan.org. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leslie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved