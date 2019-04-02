Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mason/Holt Eagles
1111 N. Cedar St
Mason, MI
Mason, Michigan - Age 77, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2019. He was born August 5, 1941, in Lansing, MI.

Family was first and foremost in Charles' life. He raised his family in Holt and was in the Delhi Twp. Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter for many years.

Charles retired from the Lansing Police Department communications center. He was also an entrepreneur - owning several businesses over his lifetime, including Smiley Container and Smiley Asphalt.

He is survived by his children, Terrie (John) Rowley, Toni Foster, and Anthony (Tina) Smiley, their mother, Cathy Smiley, and sister-in-law, Sharon Ordiway; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his significant other, Mary Conley and her daughter, Debbie (Jerry) Anderson; and his loving dog, Daisy Mae. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Crist and son J.R. Smiley.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Mason/Holt Eagles, 1111 N. Cedar St., Mason. Memorial contributions may be made to Give-A-Kid Projects, P.O. Box 576, Holt, MI 48842. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
