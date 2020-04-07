Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Heath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Chuck" Heath Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Heath

Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away April 7, 2020, at the age of 88. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1950, and served his country in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, during the Korean Conflict. Chuck was an avid golfer. After retirement, he worked at Eldorado Golf Course for ten years.

Surviving are: his wife, Clara; daughters, Terry Doerr, Pam Heath, and Charlene King; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kellie) Doerr and Brandon (Laura) Doerr; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date, due to the COVID-19 Virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holt United Methodist Church in memory of Charles Heath. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -