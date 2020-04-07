|
Charles "Chuck" Heath
Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away April 7, 2020, at the age of 88. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1950, and served his country in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, during the Korean Conflict. Chuck was an avid golfer. After retirement, he worked at Eldorado Golf Course for ten years.
Surviving are: his wife, Clara; daughters, Terry Doerr, Pam Heath, and Charlene King; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kellie) Doerr and Brandon (Laura) Doerr; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date, due to the COVID-19 Virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holt United Methodist Church in memory of Charles Heath. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020