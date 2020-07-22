1/1
Charles "Chuck" Heath
Charles "Chuck" Heath

Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away April 7, 2020, at the age of 88. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1950, and served his country in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, during the Korean Conflict. Chuck was an avid golfer. After retirement, he worked at Eldorado Golf Course for ten years.

Surviving are: his wife, Clara; daughters, Terry Doerr, Pam Heath, and Charlene King; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kellie) Doerr and Brandon (Laura) Doerr; and three great-grandchildren, Emily, Dallas and Tori Recker.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Maple Ridge Cemetery, 4149 Willoughby Rd. in Holt, where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Maple Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
