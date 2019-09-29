|
Charles "Doc" Henry Cole, DVM
- - On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Doctor Charles Henry Cole, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 96.
Doc was born on September 19th 1923 in McHenry, North Dakota to Walter and Florence Cole. He received his Doctorate in Veterinarian Medicine from Michigan State University in 1950. For a short while after graduating, Doc practiced at the family Vet Clinic in Saginaw, Michigan. He eventually hired on with the State of Michigan, Department of Agriculture where after 35 years, retired as the State Veterinarian of Michigan.
On June 12, 1951 he married his college sweet heart, Betty Jones from Homer, Michigan. They raised 3 sons, Mike (Lori), Steve, and Jeffrey (Patty) and one daughter, Charly (Ron). Doc Cole was truly a member of America's Greatest Generation. He was a proud yet humble veteran of WWll. Serving in Europe, Doc piloted P51 Mustangs and P38 Lightnings, alternating every other day between fighter escort and aerial reconnaissance for the 8th Army Air Corps. Doc very much enjoyed being at his cabin in Bellaire, Michigan where many a day he could be found outdoors planting a tree, working in his garden, mowing a path in the meadow for grandchildren to enjoy, or simply fussing out in his pole barn. Doc's love for the outdoors meant the wildlife around the cabin always had a meal waiting for them at the feeder in the yard. He was an avid sport fan and arm chair coach who especially enjoyed MSU football and basketball. Doc was an accomplished golfer who was still capable of shooting even par late in life. He especially loved getting together with family and will always be remembered for the love he shared, his strength of character, integrity, and sense of humor.
Dr. Cole was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty, brothers Bob and James, sisters Betty and Sandy and son-law Daniel Harmon. He is survived by his four children Mike, Steve, Jaybird, and Charly, his brother Clayton and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of Doc's life will be held Friday October 4 from 5pm-8pm at the Vevay Township Hall in Mason, Michigan. In lieu of flower, those wishing, can donate to Area 8 Special Olympics of Michigan in Doc's name. Preparations provided by Mortensen Funeral Home, Bellaire Michigan.
