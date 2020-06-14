Charles J. Halfmann



Fowler - Charles J. Halfmann peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 88. He was born November 19, 1931 in Fowler, MI the son of Alfred Sr. and Seraphine (Noeker) Halfmann. Charlie is a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler and the Knights of Columbus. He is an Army veteran serving during the Korean War and is a member of VFW Post # 3733. Charlie enjoyed bowling and golf where he scored a hole-in-one and then later in life shot his age at 80. He enjoyed a variety of activities during his life such as walking, running, bike riding and loved playing cards with friends, his children and grandchildren. He was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels, had a great sense of humor and was an avid crossword puzzle worker. During his working career Charlie was a banker. Starting in 1949 in what was Fowler State Bank and retiring in 1993 from Citizens Bank. He enjoyed being able to make loans to many people over the years to help them start their local small businesses and farms. On April 16, 1955 he married Marilyn Thelen and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Charlie is survived by his wife, Marilyn; one son, Dave (Donna); three daughters, Deb (Todd) Wines, Cheri (Jim) Theis and Pam (Chris) Ervin; grandchildren, Aaron (Tera) Halfmann, Jamie (Ken) Lackscheide, Zach Halfmann, Corey (Elizabeth) MacKinnon, Nick (Sarah) MacKinnon, Jessica (Zach) Gwinnup, Tyler (Melanie) Theis, Alex (fiancée Morgan Tuthill) Ervin and Austin Ervin; 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Alfred Jr. and Bob(Donna); sister, Ann (Larry) Pohl; sisters-in-law, Sharon and Carol Halfmann and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Robby MacKinnon; brothers, Kenneth and James; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Don) Fedewa and sisters-in-law, Joyce and Gladys Halfmann. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Those in attendance are asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing and to use a face covering. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Memorials may be made to the Most Holy Trinity Educational Trust Fund. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Tony Brandau and his staff at Red Cedar Oncology for the exceptional care they provided to Charlie.









