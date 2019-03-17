|
Charles J. Voight
Lansing - Age 97, passed away March 14, 2019. He was born March 21, 1921 in Detroit, MI to Charles A. and Marie S. (LaVoise)Voight.
Surviving are his 3 children, Larry (Nancy) Voight, Dianne (Clark) Harris, and Michael (Olga) Voight; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his son, Richard in 1972; wife, Mary in 2018; parents; and sister, Connie Klein.
Visitation is 12-1 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 followed by funeral service at 1:00 PM at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, Troy, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019