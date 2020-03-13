|
Charles "Jim" James Martin, Jr.
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Jim was born on November 2, 1941 in Okemos, MI the son of Charles and Zola (Cooley) Martin. He graduated from Okemos High School class of 1958 and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Hissem during the Cuban Blockade and played football for the Newport Navy Islanders while stationed in Newport, RI. Jim retired from General Motors as a Die Maker after 32 years. His great passion in life was raising and breeding race horses. Jim would regularly have 20 horses and upwards of 50, that he would race all over Michigan and into Canada.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betty King and Sue Newland.
Surviving Jim are his children, Timothy (Toni) Martin, Chuck (Sue) Martin, Beth Martin, Krista (Rock) Gervais; grandchildren, Kyle Martin, Tyler (Gina) Martin, Bronson Martin, Erin Whitely, Veronica (Jason) Schmidt; great-grandson, Liam Martin; brothers, Duff (Nancy) Martin, Ralph (Jan) Martin; sister, Zoanna (Robert) Riley; special friends, Jim and Shirley Rhodes and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids with visitation starting at noon. Jim will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton County Humane Society. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020