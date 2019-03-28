Charles L. Gibbs



Onondaga - Charles L. Gibbs was born on February 27, 1928 to Lois Hunter and Harold Teachout in Grand Ledge, Michigan. He was adopted at age 2 years by Harry and Persis Gibbs. At age 91, Charles went to our Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 while in Hospice Care at McClaren Medical Center.



Charles grew up in the Lansing area and graduated from Everett High School in 1945. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. He received an honorable discharged after WWII ended. While working at Boston Insurance, he met Joyce Waite, who became his beloved wife on June 4, 1949. They had two children, Annette (Jerry) Meints, and Larry (Vickie) Gibbs. For several years, they lived at Long Lake, Traverse City. They spent several winters in Lakeland, Florida. They eventually moved to Onondaga, Michigan, where they spent the rest of their lives.



Charles enjoyed many activities during his life. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, cars, watching sports, and deer hunting. He sang in church choir and was a member of the Capital City Chordsmen and Cherry Capital Chorus. Charles and Joyce were big fans of Walt Disney World, and made several trips there, always staying in the Disney resorts. While living in Lakeland, they had season tickets.



Charles was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Persis Gibbs; granddaughter, Windi Newman; and his wife of 64 years, Joyce. Surviving are children Annette (Jerry) Meints, Larry (Vickie) Gibbs, as well as 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Judson Memorial Baptist Church in Lansing. A private interment will follow the service and luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Judson Memorial Baptist Church. The family is being served by the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Mason Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.grbdmason.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 28, 2019