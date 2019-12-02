|
|
Charles L. Gulliver
Eaton Rapids - On November 30th, 2019, the world lost a kind and gentle man who always put others ahead of himself. He was a man who, above all else, loved life and family, especially his wife of 76 years, Nina. Chuck's life included many occupations, his favorite was the years he spent as bellman and then Superintendent of Service at the Grand Hotel and the Seaview Hotel in Miami. He ran a multi-location poultry business with his brother Dick and father Ray. In later years he was an investment advisor.
While his various jobs were important, his heart was more into his love of the outdoors, sailing his boat, The Nina, on the Great Lakes, inland Michigan lakes, and waterways from Florida to Canada. Chuck enjoyed camping, whether as a Boy Scout or Scoutmaster or with his family in his Palace trailer.
Chuck was known for his sense of humor, his gentle and loving nature, his sense of style (in truth, a sense that came from Nina), his optimism, his loyalty to people and institutions, and a genuine love of people. Everyone he met was a potential friend.
Chuck and Nina had four children; Ted (Betty), Gary (Deborah), Christine (Keith) Pople, and Charna (Bob) Welch, all who knew that each was number one in their dad's eyes. Every grandchild and great grandchild also knew they were number one as well. His grandchildren are; Katie, Laura (Devin), John, Kimberley (Chad), Keith (Blerina), Alexis, Jessica, Zach (Kim), and Nick (Janna). His great grandchildren are; Lydia, Landon, Kaylond, Eden, and Mackenzie. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Christena; sister, Maxine; brother, Bob; granddaughter, Anne Marie and great-grandson, Charlie.
Memorial services for Chuck will be Wednesday, December 4th ,11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church in Eaton Rapids. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 am. Donations in memory of Chuck may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Eaton Rapids. For online condolences please go to www.skinnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019