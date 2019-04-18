|
Charles Larkins
Lansing - Charles Larkins of Lansing Michigan passed on April 11th, 2019 in Battle Creek Michigan. Charles was born May 20th, 1960 in Lansing Michigan he leaves behind two children Kalef DeCharles Larkins and Kelsey Denise Smith (Terry)and Mother of his children Sharee Robinson.
Siblings Gregory, Anthony, Tondra, Duane, Stanley, and Daryl. Preceded in death by Mother Vassie and Brother Steve. He has a host of nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Chuck. Memorial Saturday, April 20th 11 am Bread House 1518 South Washington Avenue Lansing Michigan service conducted by Pastor Albert Robertson. Honorable Military service in Battle Creek, Mi.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 18, 2019