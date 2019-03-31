|
|
Charles M. Harper
Haslett - Age 83, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Charles was born in Manistee, MI on September 2, 1935, the son of Robert and Eliza (Cowen) Harper. He served his country with the U.S. Army in Europe for 4 years and earned his Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Michigan. Charles married Marilyn Jay in 1961 and moved from Lansing to Escanaba, MI to raise their family. He worked with the State of Michigan Library in Escanaba and later, returned to the Lansing area in 1982, retiring in 1990 and residing in Haslett. Charles was very fond of learning new things and could always be found in a comfortable chair, reading a history or mystery book. He truly was a generous person with a dry, quick wit and an accepting, open and non-judgemental nature.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, in 2016. Charles is survived by his children, Robert (Shawn) Harper, Jonathan Harper, and Sarah Harper (Lawson); 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. A private memorial service will be planned for a later date. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to WKAR radio (www.WKAR.org) in memory of Charles. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019