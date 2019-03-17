|
|
Charles Osner Long
- - Chuck Long passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at 96 years young after a short term of hospice care. Chuck was born on January 11, 1923 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
After his parents moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana he met Dorothy June McAlister while in high school, whom he later married. His college years at University of Michigan were interrupted by World War II where he served as an air force pilot instructor and then radar navagator for a B-29 Bomber team. Before leaving for training, he and 'June' were married in 1940. During the war he flew several missions in the Pacific theater out of Saipan, in the Northern Mariana Islands. He also fondly recalled flying missions over POW camps to drop aid-barrels immediately following the ending of the war.
After the war, he finished his undergraduate studies at University of Michigan. He went on to earn his medical degree in radiology at Boston University. He conducted his medical residency in Detroit, Michigan and then pioneered opening his own private radiology practice in East Lansing - Ingham Medical Radiology Associates - which he managed for 28 years. During his long and successful medical career, he received many accolades and awards as well as becoming president of the Michigan chapter of The American Cancer Society.
Chuck and June were married for 33 years and had four daughters. He later married Eleanor Fabian to whom he was married for 21 years.
Throughout his life, Chuck continued his passion of flying as a general aviation pilot. His other pastime enjoyments included "tickling the ivories" of his piano to the enjoyment of everyone he knew, as well as expressing his love of art through his charcoal drawings of friends and family. Chuck is survived by daughters VK McCarty (New York), Lisa Nolan (Arizona), Nan Hunt (Michigan), Lorraine Nelson (California), niece Suzy Makua (Hawaii), as well as 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019