Charles Patrick "Charlie" McDonald
Lowell - Charles Patrick "Charlie" McDonald, age 81, passed peacefully at his home on Murray Lake in Lowell. He was born March 15th to Emma (Kropf) and John McDonald in Lowell Michigan. Charlie and family lived in Lansing for 35 years before retiring to Lowell. Charlie is survived by Kay, his loving bride of 58 years, daughters Ann Marie (Tim) Nelson and Lorelee (David) McCleary. Five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many in-laws, nieces and nephews from across the globe. Charlie served in the Army and National Guard, was a lifetime boater, Commander for the United States Power Squadron Lansing Chapter, Ultralight Pilot, avid hunter and marksman. There will be a celebration of his life on August 17th at the Tri-Town Conservation Club in Lowell from 2 - 5pm. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019