Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Locke Wesleyan Church
2652 Haslett Rd
Williamston, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
West Locke Wesleyan Church
2652 Haslett Rd
Williamston, MI
Charles Perkins Obituary
Charles Perkins

Williamston - Charles Richard Perkins of Williamston, born June 3, 1928, died peacefully on June 17, 2019 at the age of 91 in the comfort of his home. Charles had resided in Williamston with his loving wife, Mary on the family farm for the past 67 years. They had been married for 59 years and had five children, five grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Charles loved to travel, camp, play checkers and spend winters in Texas and Florida. He attended and was very involved at West Locke Church in Williamston, MI. Charles was proceeded in death by children, David, Dale, Denise, and Judy, and wife Mary. Surviving is his daughter Linda Hakl; grandchildren Jamie (James), Bryan, Justin (Angie), Jermyn, Jodi (Mike); great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Jordan, Jaron, Julia, Jonah, Owen, Olivia, Caleb, Ben, William, Jayden, and Jaxon. A funeral service will be held at West Locke Wesleyan Church located at 2652 Haslett Rd, Williamston, MI 48895 on June 20, 2019 at 11am. Family will begin receiving guests at 10am for a one hour visitation.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 19, 2019
