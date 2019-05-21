|
|
Charles Robert Brunette
Lansing - Went to heaven on May 19, 2019 at the age of 91. He came into the world on November 1, 1927 in Alpena, Michigan, the second eldest son of Lorena and Russell Brunette's twelve children. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, his parents, brothers Dick, Kenny, Don, Gary, Danny, sisters, MaryLu and Carol, and sister-in-law, Jean Stoner, and brothers-in-law, John Willson and Lavon Stoner. He married his beloved wife of 69 years on May 1, 1948, thus the beginning of a large and beautiful family history. Surviving to keep his memory alive are Charlie and Joan's children, Linda (Jim) MacLean, Larry (Sheila) Brunette, LuAnn Goerge, Lanny (Molly) Brunette, Mark (Janette) Brunette, and Michele (Mark) Drake; grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) MacLean, Marcie (Dusty) Griffin, Shantana (Eric) Simmon, Amanda (Benjamin) Schartow, Sarah Wallace, Krista (Nathan) Beyer, Rachelle (Paul) Crawford, John (Amy) Brunette, Renee Brunette, Raeanne Mardigian, Michael Hickman, T'eye Troutman, brothers Roger (Pauline), David (Linda), Mary (Floyd), Greg (Leona); sister-in-law, Barbara Willson; and numerous other in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was called "Pappy" by great-grandchildren, Isabel, Lonah, Fenton, Reece, Gabriel, Gianna, Abigail, Jameson, Raegan, Amelia, Jayden, and Gideon. The family would like to express their appreciation to the love and care given to Charlie from John, Roxanne, and John Michael Moore and Ann Rosa at Moore's Country Living in Charlotte, the warmth and tender care of Hospice nurses Christy Culham and Nurse Raina McNamara, and Chaplain Sue of the Sparrow Home Hospice Staff. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 am at Mt. Hope Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment is at Delta Center Cemetery. Charlie, a.k.a. Dad, Grandpa, Pappy, will be dearly missed, but we smile because he lived! In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to: Building Twentyone Youth Center, 1288 N. Cedar Rd., Mason, MI 48854. For a full obituary please visit www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019