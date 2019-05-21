Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
For more information about
Charles Brunette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brunette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robert Brunette


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Robert Brunette Obituary
Charles Robert Brunette

Lansing - Went to heaven on May 19, 2019 at the age of 91. He came into the world on November 1, 1927 in Alpena, Michigan, the second eldest son of Lorena and Russell Brunette's twelve children. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, his parents, brothers Dick, Kenny, Don, Gary, Danny, sisters, MaryLu and Carol, and sister-in-law, Jean Stoner, and brothers-in-law, John Willson and Lavon Stoner. He married his beloved wife of 69 years on May 1, 1948, thus the beginning of a large and beautiful family history. Surviving to keep his memory alive are Charlie and Joan's children, Linda (Jim) MacLean, Larry (Sheila) Brunette, LuAnn Goerge, Lanny (Molly) Brunette, Mark (Janette) Brunette, and Michele (Mark) Drake; grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) MacLean, Marcie (Dusty) Griffin, Shantana (Eric) Simmon, Amanda (Benjamin) Schartow, Sarah Wallace, Krista (Nathan) Beyer, Rachelle (Paul) Crawford, John (Amy) Brunette, Renee Brunette, Raeanne Mardigian, Michael Hickman, T'eye Troutman, brothers Roger (Pauline), David (Linda), Mary (Floyd), Greg (Leona); sister-in-law, Barbara Willson; and numerous other in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was called "Pappy" by great-grandchildren, Isabel, Lonah, Fenton, Reece, Gabriel, Gianna, Abigail, Jameson, Raegan, Amelia, Jayden, and Gideon. The family would like to express their appreciation to the love and care given to Charlie from John, Roxanne, and John Michael Moore and Ann Rosa at Moore's Country Living in Charlotte, the warmth and tender care of Hospice nurses Christy Culham and Nurse Raina McNamara, and Chaplain Sue of the Sparrow Home Hospice Staff. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 am at Mt. Hope Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment is at Delta Center Cemetery. Charlie, a.k.a. Dad, Grandpa, Pappy, will be dearly missed, but we smile because he lived! In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to: Building Twentyone Youth Center, 1288 N. Cedar Rd., Mason, MI 48854. For a full obituary please visit www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now