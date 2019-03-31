Charles Sheldon



Bath - was born November 30, 1929 in Kenton Ohio, the son of Carl and Dorothy Sheldon and died on March 26, 2019 at the age of 89.



Charles was a member of the American Legion and a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the Carpenters Union and built his own home. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his free time, he enjoyed gambling and would travel on buses to Fire Keepers and Soaring Eagle Casinos.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy Sheldon; spouse, Betty Jane Sheldon, and his children, Jerry White and Butch White. Surviving to cherish his memory are children, Judy (Tom) Sump, Robert (Sharon) White and Edna (Dennis) Smith; sister, Phyllis (Ora) Newland; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and his 2 cats, Flop and Maggie.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 12 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington Ave in DeWitt. The family will welcome guests one hour prior to services. Interment will occur at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bath.



For those desiring, contributions may be made to the Bath American Legion, 5480 Clark Rd, Bath Twp, MI 48808 in Charles' memory. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grdewitt.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019