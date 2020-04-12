Resources
Charles Taylor Tassinare Obituary
That gallant eccentric, Charlie Tassinare, passed into the ethereal realms on April 9, 2020 after 71 years with us. A man of unquestioned integrity, he was an activist for peace. He held strong views on righteous conduct and the truth, yet was self-effacing. He epitomized the best of the human character. He was kind and generous, humble and courteous, guileless and sincere. He was preceded in death by his immediate family. His family of friends remain to fondly remember him and the twinkle in his eye. Donations in his honor may be made to the Peace Education Center of East Lansing or to Sparrow Hospice Services.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
