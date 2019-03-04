Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Okemos - Charles T. Fraser, 67, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. Born August 9, 1951 to Donald and Hazel (Putman) Fraser, Charles worked for Consumers Energy for 46 years. He also served in the US Navy. When he wasn't working, Charles embraced his athletic side through racquetball, pickleball, golf, and bicycling, and he loved to learn, especially about history and art. He was a gifted carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers-in-law, Jack Voisinet and Dick Hengesbach.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Karen (Voisinet) Fraser; his son, Zachary Fraser; his brothers, Donald (Vikie), William "Bill" (Jeanette), and Scott (Anne) Fraser; his in-laws, Charlotte (Jerry) Hengesbach, Ruth Voisinet, Vic (Jane) Voisinet, Mary Hengesbach, Jim (Kathy) Voisinet, Anna (Bruce) Thelen, Theresa (John) Stefanick, Reyne (Randy) Hannink, Kathy (James) Williams, and Nancy Trevino; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing. Funeral Services are pending.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Haslett YMCA.

Online condolences and memories may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
