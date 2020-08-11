Charlie Ben Turman Jr.



Charlie Ben Turman Jr. formerly of Lansing Michigan, passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 quietly at home after a brief illness. He was known around Lansing as "The Mayor" of Frances Park. He worked for the City of Lansing for 35 plus years retiring in October 2019. Friends and family may pay their final respects at the public viewing on Friday August 14th at Riley Funeral home 3-6 pm. A graveside service will take place on August 15, 2020 at 11 am at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 4444 W. Grand River Ave Lansing, MI 48906. Arrangements handled by Riley's Funeral home of Lansing 426 W. St. Joseph St. Lansing, MI 48933.









