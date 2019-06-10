|
Charlotte Jones
Charlotte - 2 Corinthians 5:8, age 93, passed from time to Eternity at her residence in Charlotte, MI, on June 7, 2019. Charlotte was born on March 22, 1926 in South Dakota, the daughter of German immigrants, Karl and Martha (Roeser) Heese. She grew up in Upstate New York and met her husband, Kenneth G. Jones (1917-2001), while attending college in East Lansing. Charlotte taught school for 43 years. The family would like to extend special thanks to Brendalee Pierce, who was dearly loved by Charlotte and whose expert care made it possible for her to remain in her house until the Lord called her home. Also, special thanks to Dr. Gamat Issacs and Barb Densmore of Visiting Doctors and Taelor Johns of Heartland Hospice. She is survived by her only child, Kay Ann Jones; grandsons, Herb and wife, Alanna, and Ken. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Ken and 4 siblings. Private graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Jenson officiating. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in Charlotte's memory to Eaton Clothing and Furniture Center, 133 S. Washington St. Charlotte, MI 48813. Charlotte always remained true to her humble beginnings and helping others. The family wishes to share a special poem by an unknown author entitled, "The Rose Bud, It is only a tiny rosebud, a flower of God's design, but I cannot unfold the petals with these clumsy hands of mine. The secret of unfolding flowers is now known to such as I. GOD opens his flower so easily, but in my hands they die. If I cannot unfold a rosebud, this flower of God's design, then how can I have the wisdom to unfold this life of mine? So, I'll trust in God for leading each moment of my day. I will look to God for guidance in each step of the way. The path that lies before me, only my Lord knows. I'll trust God to unfold the moments, just as He unfolds the rose." Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 10, 2019