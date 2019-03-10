|
Charlotte Marie (Malcolm) Mills
Lansing - Charlotte Marie (Malcolm) Mills was born on January the 19th, 1927 and departed this life on February 23rd, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 549 East Mount Hope Avenue, in Lansing, Michigan, at 11:00 a.m. on March the 12th, 2019. Survived by her son, Kevin Mills and his wife Joanie; grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, and Justin Mills and great-grand-daughter, Ava Mills.
Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Raymond Mills, daughter, Kimberly Mills, brothers Wendell and Norris Malcolm, close friends and extended family, Charlotte's family is assured that the loneliness of dementia is peacefully over, and she is reunited with those she loved in life.
Charlotte graduated from Lake Odessa High School in 1945 and, after college, spent a career supporting the governance of her home state working for the State of Michigan. Retiring in the early 1980's she was able to focus her attentions on family and friends, playing cards and passing along, to her grandsons, the love of Euchre and Cribbage. Summers spent in northern Michigan allowed the strength of love of her family to be firmly imprinted, creating fond memories with her family as a legacy. Always living a life of faith, devotion to family, she was a loving and important matriarch; she will be missed, in love, always.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019