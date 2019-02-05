|
|
Charyl D. Lindsey
Lansing, formerly of Otsego - Charyl passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 in Schoolcraft. She was born July 8, 1945 in Plainwell, the daughter of Carl I. and Doraine (Denslow) Lindsey. Charyl enjoyed growing up on her family's farm. She had been a medical technologist for area hospitals and had done consulting for universities. Charyl had also been a realtor and had earned Seller of the Month several times. She enjoyed following politics and the news, watching baseball and football, flower gardening and reading. Charyl was a skilled musician and liked playing the piano. She had a strong faith and had attended several churches. Surviving are her siblings, Daryl (Paula) Lindsey, Earl (Marla) Lindsey, Varyl (William) Zwart and Harold (Martha) Lindsey; sister-in-law, Sue Lindsey and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Merl Lindsey. Friends visited with Charyl's family at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Winkel Funeral Home, Otsego, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M., with Celebrant, Mary Ann Devries officiated. Burial followed at Mountain Home Cemetery in Otsego Township. Contributions in memory of Charyl may be made to the , or to the . Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 5, 2019