Lansing - Age 87, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Paul, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Cherie was born on March 20, 1932 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Helen (Bridger) and Gerald Harris. Cherie and Paul were longtime members of St. Casimir Catholic Church. They were avid fans of the MSU Spartans, holding season tickets for football, hockey and their favorite basketball. Go Green! She retired from the MSU Accounts Payable Department after 22 years of service in 1994. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing, knitting, reading and traveling, but spending time with her family was her true passion. Cherie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Paul Blonde (2018), an infant son David Blonde (1960), and a brother Thomas Harris. She is survived by her children; Susan Blonde, Stephen (Cheryl) Blonde, Ellen Blonde and Michael (Lavonne) Blonde; brothers, James and Robert (Susan) Harris; brother-in-law, James (Martha) Blonde; grandchildren, Trisha, Daniel, Victoria and Katelyn. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and friends. She will be dearly missed by all. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday at the church at 10:00 AM. The family would like to give a special thanks to Josh, Natalee, Lexi, Jack and her caregivers at Robinwood Landing Special Care Center for their loving and compassionate care of Cherie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Cherie.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 25, 2019