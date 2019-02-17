|
|
Cherie Nan Richards
Lansing - Cherie peacefully passed away on February 15, 2019 at age 86, surrounded by her family. She was born in Monroe MI, to Vaughn and Geraldine Blue. Cherie graduated from Everett High School, where she met and eventually married her high school sweetheart, James Richards 66 years ago. She was a devoted loving wife and homemaker, mother of two daughters, Debbie (Blake) Ashdown, and Shellie (John) Starkey, grandma to seven, and great-grandma to seven. Her loving presence will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church, 3355 Dunkel Rd., Lansing on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. The family would like to thank the staff at McLaren in-home hospice care and Sparrow Hospice House for their loving and outstanding care of Cherie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sparrow Hospice House, 1210 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing MI 48915.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019