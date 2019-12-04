Services
Cherri Nevins

Holt - Cherri Marie Nevins went to be with her Lord on December 2, 2019. Cherri was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend who will be missed for the many lives that she touched. Cherri was born January 16, 1948 in Mason, MI to the late Richard J. and Ogreta M. (Gallagher) Shattuck. She graduated from Holt High School Class of 1967 and worked as an accountant for Waldo, College and BisBee Travel companies. Cherri was a member of the Mid-Michigan Street Rod Club. She enjoyed quilting, beading, playing shuffleboard and taking trips to Disneyland and Shipshewana. She is survived by her loving husband of over 51 years, Terry, who has been tirelessly providing care and support for Cherri for the past several years; daughter, Cammy K. (Bradley) Nelson; son-in-law, Michael Douglas; grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Nelson and Dalton and Jasmine Douglas; great grandchildren, Bryce and Maddie Nelson; siblings, Ginny (Dan) Snapp, Tina (Sheldon) Penny, Fred and Terry (Dottie) Shattuck; several nieces and nephews along with her pet dogs. She was preceded in death by daughter, Amy Jo Douglas. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church, Grand Ledge with Pastor Timothy W. Jackson, officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Aurelius Twp., Ingham Co. Visitation will be Friday from 3-6:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions in Cherri's name may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Michigan Chapter. Share your memories and condolences online www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
