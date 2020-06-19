Cheryl Ann (Faison) Hicks
Lansing - Cheryl Ann Hicks passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Bradenton, Florida on March 5, 2020 at the age of 75 after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. Cheryl was born in Petersburg, Virginia and grew up in Detroit after her parents moved to Michigan to work for Hudson's in downtown Detroit. She was a graduate of Southeastern High School as well as Michigan State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. She married Richard Hicks on September 14, 1965. The couple were married for 54 years.

Cheryl retired from the State of Michigan where she was employed as a Medical Technologist. Beyond anything else, she loved spending time with her family. Cheryl embodied everything that is good in this world. Her greatest gift was the love that she had for her family. She had a warm smile for all that she encountered. Above all, her love was unconditional.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lillian Faison. She is survived by her husband Richard Hicks; sister Barbara (Eric) Williamson; brother Greg (Lori) Faison; siblings-in-law David (Kitty) Hicks, Nancy Clark, and James (Pam) Hicks; her children Jeffrey (Lisa) Hicks; daughter Julie Hicks (Jimmy Perrine); grandchildren Brittany Garza, Breanna Earls, Lauren Hicks, and Aubrie Hicks; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Medical Laboratory Sciences Fund at Michigan State University.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
