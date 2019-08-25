|
|
Cheryl Lee York
St. Johns - Cheryl Lee York, age 72 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cheryl was born in Carson City, MI on September 16, 1946 the daughter of Elmer and Anna (Whitlock) Cutler. Cheryl worked at Lansing General for many years, then moved to the McLaren Campus and did discharge planning. Cheryl had a strong love of birds, especially humming birds. She will be remembered for her smile that lit up a room. She was able to whip up a meal at a moments notice to feed guests. Cheryl loved spending time at the cottage with her best friends, John & Diane Kohn. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting. Cheryl had a love for dancing. She loved having lunch with the girls every Tuesday. Cheryl resided most of her life in Ovid.
She is survived by her son Larry Braden of St. Johns, MI; daughter Chantelle "Shawnee" and Scott Polash of Ashley, MI; 2 step sons: Zeno Budd Jr. of Dansville, MI; Forest and Ginny Budd of Ovid, MI; 2 step daughters: Jeanie and Lance Timmons-Ballard of Franklin, TN; Debbie York of TN; 8 grandchildren: Sheena & Ross, J. Budd Jr., Erin & Jeff, Calvin & Taylor, Scotlin & Steve, Chaz, Chelsea & Mike, Alexis; and 6 great-grandchildren Adaleigh, Keira, Parker, Joshua, Braden and Aubrie; and 2 step grandchildren: Taylor and Chase Timmons. She is also survived by her special friend Kyle Austin; her nephew Darrell & Shirley, special cousins: Mike & Melanie, and Chris & Dan all of Ohio and many close friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray York, brother Duane Cutler and her best friend Kit Collins.
Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019