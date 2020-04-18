Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
t Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
3815 S. Cedar St
Lansing, MI
Interment
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
4444 W. Grand River Ave
Lansing, MI
Chris Gordon Davenport Sr.

Chris Gordon Davenport, Sr.

Chris Gordon Davenport Sr. was born December 13, 1947, in Lansing, Michigan, to Theodore and Bernice Davenport. Our beloved father, brother, and friend passed peacefully on April 10, Good Friday, 2020, at Lansing Sparrow Hospital after a sixth-month illness.

A long time Lansing resident, Chris graduated from J.W. Sexton High School. He went to Morehead State University, Pennsylvania State University, and Michigan State University to complete his undergraduate education. He also received his Master's and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from Michigan State University. A student-athlete, Chris, was Lansing All-City and Michigan All-State in football and basketball. Dr. Davenport (a title he rarely used) also held various development positions for the cities of Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Pontiac, and Flint, Michigan. Dr. Davenport was very active in the community and served on several not-for-profit boards. Chris took particular pride in his children's educational achievements and accomplishments. He also enjoyed and participated in various sports. He leaves to mourn his passing his two sons Chris (Jennifer) Davenport, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, and Marcus (Latresha) Davenport of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Dr. Marcus Davenport is the third Davenport to receive a Ph.D. from the Michigan State University College of Education.

Dr. Davenport was a loving and devoted grandfather. He was especially proud of his four grandchildren Tripp, Chris III, Camden, and Zoe.

Dr. Davenport is preceded in death by his father, Theodore Davenport, Sr. and his oldest brother Theodore Davenport, Jr. In addition to his sons, their wives, and his grandchildren, he leaves to treasure his memory forever his mother, Bernice Davenport; his siblings, Lawrence Davenport, Sr. Ed.D.; Dennis Davenport, J.D.; Gregory Davenport Ph.D.; Elizabeth Davenport J.D., Ph.D.; Deborah Johnson; Sue Branson, MSW; Bruce Davenport; Audrey Savage, Mark Davenport, and Mary Davenport, M.A.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including his childhood buddy, Thomas Daniel.

There will be no service held for Dr. Davenport at this time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service will be held on June 12, 2020, at 11 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish at 3815 S. Cedar St. Lansing, MI 48910. Interment at 1 pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 4444 W. Grand River Ave., Lansing, MI 48906
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
