Chris Wayne Cook



Chris Wayne Cook "The Master Tinkerer" If he can't fix it, it's not worth a tinkers dam.



5/18/1954 - 11/10/2020 Chris passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 in his home with his loving wife Elaine and two of his children by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 23, 2021 from 2pm until 5pm at the Agro Liquid Building 3055 W M21 in St. Johns Mi. He was born in St. Johns, Michigan, to Douglas (deceased) and Eloise (Bruursema) Cook. He graduated from St. Johns High School 1972, and attended Oral Roberts University. He was an independent contractor at Southside Body and Fabrication of Holland.



He married Cheryl L Pellman on June 29, 1974 and she preceded him in Death. August 13, 2010 he married Elaine Twichell Cook and she survives him. Also surviving are two sons, Christopher (Brandi) Cook of Sidney Ohio, and Calvin (Lisa) Cook of St Johns MI. Two daughters Carla (Ben) Reser of Northbend, WA, and Carrie (Stan) Ott of Friona TX, 5 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, his mother Eloise Cook of St. Johns, and three sisters, Debora (Allan) Goward of Ovid, Jill (Troy) Bancroft of St. Johns, and Lisa (Don) Ruff of Honor, Michigan.



Chris enjoyed a life-long passion for trains. From exploring ghost railroads all over the country all the way down to the smallest model railroad and everything in between. He was a co-founder of the Clinton Northern Railway Museum in St. Johns Michigan. He also had a great devotion to nature and a strong admiration for the Native American culture. As a child he was a boy scout, and he was the first scout in his troop (Maple Rapids Troop 520) to earn his Order of the Eagle (1968). He was a Scoutmaster as an adult for the same troop. Anyone who met him couldn't help but notice he was always inventing, building or repairing Something. His outlook was always positive, and his smile was his passport to a life well lived. He never let a day pass without doing a good deed for at least one person.



The Family requests that you plant a living growing thing in his honor.









