Christian Dean Cook
Holt - Dean was born in St. Johns, Michigan on May 16, 1951.He spent most of his youth on his parent's farm in Pewamo, Michigan. On November 23, 1968 he joined the U.S. Army. Following basic training and advanced training he was ordered to Vietnam on June 5, 1969 where he served his country for one year with an armored infantry unit. He then served on the Lansing Fire Department and retired after 26 years as a Captain.
He passed away Sept. 4, 2019. He was also a volunteer at Sparrow Hospital and loved riding his Harley. He loved traveling, scuba diving, eating out and loved to cook. Every Tuesday you could find him at Texas Roadhouse. He also enjoyed working out at the gym. Family events were one of his most cherished times. He attended Riverview Church in Holt.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife Carrie Cook and his parents, Frederick and Mary Cook; Brother in law Brian Pelham. He is survived by his step daughters Lyn Ann (Jeffrey) Bowling, Holly (Joseph) Corr, and 5 grandchildren Bradley Bowling, Lyndsay Bowling, Xavier Corr, Ellison Corr, Caris Corr; brother, Fred Cook; sister, Deborah Cook and many nieces and nephews; Sister in law Kamelin (Ronnie) Polk, Brother in law Charles (Linda) Pelham; and 4 step children from a previous marriage. Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 8, 2019 with visitation 1 hour prior at First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt, MI 48842 with Rev. Kirk Miller officiating. The family will also receive friends 4-6pm on Sept. 7th at the church. Contributions may be made to the Greater Lansing Food Bank in memory of Christian Dean Cook. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 6, 2019