1952 - 2019
St. Johns - Christine A. Bowman died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 66. She was born December 15, 1952 in St. Johns, Michigan and was the daughter of Ted and Thelma (Battie) Bedell. Chris was a retail store manager during her working career, managing a large home improvement store in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chris was also an entrepreneur, owning her own store located in the Cottonwood Mall. Chris spent the last part of her life living in St. Johns after raising her son, Andrew, in the same community. Surviving is Jay Bowman who loved her very much; one son, Andrew Bowman; one sister, Sally Bailey; two brothers, Ted (Karen) Bedell and Robert (Cindy) Bedell and several nieces and nephews. Knowing her life would be shortened, Chris looked forward to joining her parents so she could once again "dance up a storm." Christine was a loving, thoughtful woman and will be missed by all that knew her. Following Christine's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family gathering celebrating her life will be held at a later date. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019
