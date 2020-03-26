Resources
Christine Ann Hill

Christine Ann Hill Obituary
Christine Ann Hill

DeBary, FL/Lansing - Nov. 2, 1959-March 8, 2020

Christy Hill, 60, died unexpectedly at her home in Florida on March 8, 2020.

She was a graduate of Lansing Community College, Michigan State University, and earned a Masters Degree from Western Michigan University. She was a Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed for her kindness and generosity to all that new her. Christy was a retired Executive Secretary for the State of Michigan, following a long career with Farm Bureau Insurance. She moved to Florida in 2014 to care for her elderly parents. She was preceded in death by her mother Kay (Sutherland) Hill and her father Tom Hill. Christy is survived by her brothers Randy (Mari) Hill of Gainesville, FL, and David (Karen) Hill of Williamston, MI, along with her niece Elizabeth (Ryan) Majewski, of Madison Heights, MI. Per Christy's wishes, there will be no services; donations can be made on behalf of Christy to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan: rmhmm.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
